Plano ISD Students Go Back to School With Security Changes

Summer vacation is quickly coming to an end for students across North Texas as the first school district in the region goes back to the classroom Monday morning.

Students at Plano Independent School District will see a number of security changes when they return to school in an effort to keep students safe.

All students in 9th grade through 12th grade must now wear ID badges at all times.

Joining existing security measures of school resource officers and a team of detection dogs, upgrades are being made to school cameras, alarms and automated locks for doors.

Plano ISD has schools in the city of Plano and parts of Richardson, Dallas, Allen, Carrollton, Garland, Lucas, Murphy, Parker and Wylie.