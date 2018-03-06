Plano ISD Board Elevates Interim to Superintendent's Job

The Plano Independent School District announced Tuesday that Interim Superintendent Sara Bonser has earned the job full time.

Bonser has been filling the role since November, when former Superintendent Dr. Brian Binggeli announced his resignation.

Bonser has served the school district for 19 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

She also held several administrative roles in the Rockwall ISD, including chief academic officer and assistant superintendent for student and family services.

In a news release, Bonser said, in part, "I would like to express my appreciation to the school board for this vote of confidence and for this incredible opportunity."

"As superintendent, I will devote my leadership to maintaining a legacy of greatness with high expectations, while remaining attentive to the individual and varying needs among all Plano ISD students," she continued.