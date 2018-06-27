Plano Has the Most Expensive Shampoo in the Country, Survey Says - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Has the Most Expensive Shampoo in the Country, Survey Says

Published 19 minutes ago

    Ever feel a little pain when you're paying for that grocery bill?

    Well a new study says you may be paying more for groceries depending on where you live.

    On average, Plano has the most expensive shampoo in the entire county, according to a survey by consumer website Coupon Follow.

    The study says the average cost of shampoo in Plano is $1.92 per bottle while the median U.S. price is 95 cents.

    Across Texas, groceries in general averaged the highest in Plano and El Paso.

    The cheapest for groceries? Wichita Falls.



