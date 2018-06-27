Ever feel a little pain when you're paying for that grocery bill?

Well a new study says you may be paying more for groceries depending on where you live.

On average, Plano has the most expensive shampoo in the entire county, according to a survey by consumer website Coupon Follow.

The study says the average cost of shampoo in Plano is $1.92 per bottle while the median U.S. price is 95 cents.

Across Texas, groceries in general averaged the highest in Plano and El Paso.

The cheapest for groceries? Wichita Falls.










