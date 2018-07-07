Plano Group Helps Homeless Veterans - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Group Helps Homeless Veterans

"We Got Your Six" helps veterans build their credit, work on their resume and more

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 58 minutes ago

    A group in Plano is working to help homeless veterans in North Texas.

    "We Got Your Six" is a two-year program that provides assistance to veterans transitioning to civilian life.

    It was started by an Iraq War vet who was homeless himself, and even uses horses as part of its equine therapy program.

    "There's two types of homeless. You have homeless by circumstance, and you have homeless by choice. Homeless by choice you can't do anything with. Homeless by circumstance they just need the right people to be able to believe in them and give them that option," co-founder David Jordan said.

    "We Got Your Six" works with veterans to rebuild credit, build resumes and find jobs and transportation.

    Jordan said a long-term goal is to build a solar-powered, tiny-home community to house homeless veterans.

