Road closures due to a gas leak in Plano are expected to last through most of rush hour Monday evening, Plano Fire-Rescue says.

The gas leak is at the intersection of Jupiter Road and 10th Street, just north of President George Bush Turnpike, according to a tweet from Plano-Fire Rescue.

The leak started around 11:30 a.m. Monday after a construction crew working in the area caused damage to a gas line, Plano Fire-Rescue said.

Atmos Energy and Plano Fire-Rescue crews are working to make repairs.