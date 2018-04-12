Firefighters in Plano battled a house fire Thursday on the 1300 block of Auburn Place. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Firefighters in Plano are battling a house fire on the 1300 block of Auburn Place.

When Texas Sky Ranger arrived, heavy flames were showing through the garage of the two-story structure.

Fire officials said the fire had spread into the attic and that firefighters were fighting the fire with handlines and from a ladder truck.



All of the residents are out of the home and no injuries have been reported.

