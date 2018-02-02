Plano East Students Fight Back Against Cyberbullying

Students at Plano East Senior High School are taking a stand against cyberbullying after learning one of their gay classmates was recently targeted in a Snapchat post. (Published 3 hours ago)

Students at Plano East Senior High School are taking a stand against cyberbullying after learning one of their gay classmates was recently targeted in a Snapchat post.

"Its 2018, people are free to be who they are, just because you don’t feel, you don’t agree with it doesn’t mean you should have something to say against it and make them feel bad about themselves”, says Plano East Junior Serena Ovalles.

A screen shot of the post circulated around the school, showing part of conversation between three students. It read:

"Can someone beat the gay out of him?"

School Officials in Plano Investigating Cyberbullying

"Can we pull some hate crimes"

"let's do it"

The comments drew strong reactions from many students at the school, including the student council, which posted the following to its social media accounts:

"Plano East prides itself on being an extremely diverse and accepting school with students from all walks of life. The administration and student body cannot and will not tolerate this sort of treatment to other peers. We will ensure punishment is served."

A spokesperson for Plano ISD said parents of the involved students were notified about the post, as is now required by state law, and that Plano East administration was "taking appropriate action" in response. Because of student privacy laws, they could not go into further detail.



The district says it also provided staff members with information to share with students about the incident.

"We should be proud to be members of a school community that embraces a world of differences and celebrates diversity," Plano East Principal George King said in a statement.

The student council encouraged students to wear blue to school on Thursday to show their support for those affected by bullying, and many of them did.

Several flyers were then discovered posted at the school Friday morning, which used an offensive words for gays followed by "will not have the last word, God Bless America, Yee Yee"

Senior Brooke Bishop is close friends with the person she believes was the target of the online threat.

"Generally, everyone is being really, really supportive and there’s so many hugs happening in the hallway and smiles and random acts off kindness that I think is really good right now, is what we need”, says Bishop.

Friday afternoon, school administrators sent the following letter home to parents.

February 2, 2018

Dear Plano East Parents,

We are aware that a message circulating via social media this week has generated understandable concern and upset in the community. These social media posts are not indicative of the standards of conduct or expectations at Plano East Senior High School. School administrators are taking a close look at these exchanges and the residual effects that they have had on our students and our school. I want to assure you that we are taking swift and appropriate action.





We have reminded students that our school's core values are centered on diversity and respect, and that this is a time for the Plano East community to come together in observation of those values. We should be proud to be members of a school community that embraces a world of differences and celebrates diversity.





This incident affords us an opportunity to reinforce our training and guidelines related to social media and bullying. This is an important time for us to work together with parents to impress upon students the vast reach that online content can have and to be mindful of the digital footprint they create. Students should know that social media dialogues presumed private could easily be made public.





Our teachers and administrators are vigilant in their efforts to identify threatening behavior and empower students to recognize and report any inappropriate conduct that they witness or experience. Our tip line is always available at https://asp.schoolmessenger.com/planoisd/quicktip. As we move forward, we depend on positive student leadership and responsible decision-making. We would also like to reinforce the expectation with our students to treat each other with respect and civility. Thank you for your support and involvement as we work to keep students safe and focused on learning.

Sincerely,

George King Principal





On Tuesday night, the Plano ISD School Board will hear about an update to the district's bullying policy so that it includes cyberbullying. That was scheduled well before the incident at Plano East occurred.





