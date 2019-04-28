Plano Eagle Scout Dedicates Garden to Remember Victims of Hate

In a small community garden in Plano, 14-year-old Seth Dauber is patiently tending to a small piece of history, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

"I hope this project helps people see that there were people during the Holocaust who really suffered," Dauber said.

The Eagle Scout spent 400 hours over the last two years, planning and creating a garden that supports the Daffodil Project – a world-wide effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils, one for each of the child victims of the Holocaust.

"Those were the ones that there were no grandchildren, there is no one else to remember them," said Dauber's father, Ken Dauber.

"There's not that many Holocaust survivors left," added Ken Dauber. "We're losing that number, so if people don't remember, if people don't plant gardens and do that, no one is going to remember them."

On Sunday, ahead of National Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, the Legacy Willow Bend retirement community dedicated the garden on its grounds.

Dauber, who is Jewish himself, said he chose the location because many residents are Jewish.

"It's also supposed to help residents here," said Dauber. "A lot of them either knew people who passed away in the Holocaust or they may have experienced some of the repercussions themselves."

Dauber said his faith and his history helped inspire the project, "I love my Judaism, it's a big part of me, it's a big part of my life."

He adds the present day also fueled his desire to remember all victims of crisis and hate, pointing to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh last fall, the Christchurch Mosque shootings in New Zealand in March, the church bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and the latest synagogue shooting in Southern California on Saturday.

"I wish I didn't have to see things like that, I wish they didn't have to happen at all. That would be the best thing," said Dauber.

"I think increasing awareness for things like the Holocaust really can stop them from happening again."