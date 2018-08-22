Plano Driver License Center Remains Closed for Safety

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License Center in Plano will remain closed for safety after it was discovered the building’s foundation shifted over the weekend. There are now concerns about the structural integrity of the building.

“For the safety of our customers and employees, the decision was made to close the office temporarily until repairs, which are currently underway, can be completed,” DPS spokesperson Lonny Haschel said.

Plano customers are asked visit the Carrollton Driver License Mega Center at 4600 Texas 121 or Garland Driver License Mega Center at 4445 Saturn Road Suite A.

Haschel said employees from the Plano location have been temporarily reassigned to the other locations to help with any overflow from rerouted customers.

State troopers were seen patrolling the congested parking lots at the Carrollton location to make sure there is no chaos from increased customers.

DPS reminds that customers can also go online or call 1-866-DL-RENEW to determine if their transaction — including the renewal of a Texas DL or identification card or an address change — can actually be handled online, by phone or by mail.