A Plano physician who came under fire for comments published in the Dallas Medical Journal has stepped down from his leadership roles at Texas Health Plano.

Gary Tigges, an independent physician who practices internal medicine at Plano Internal Medicine Associates, drew widespread criticism for saying female doctors are paid less because they don't work as hard — remarks he insists were misconstrued and that he did not know would be made public.

He has since publicly apologized.

Tigges' resignation from his roles on the executive committee of Texas Health Plano's medical board and as chair of the hospital's credentialing committee were announced to employees in a message from hospital president Josh Floren, Texas Health spokesman Stephen O'Brien said.

