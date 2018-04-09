At Monday night's Plano City Council meeting, the city secretary will report a petition to order a recall election for Councilman Tom Harrison does have enough valid signatures. That's according to Councilman Harrison and a city spokesperson. (Published 21 minutes ago)

At Monday night’s Plano City Council meeting, the city secretary will report a petition to order a recall election for Councilman Tom Harrison does have enough valid signatures. That’s according to Councilman Harrison and a city spokesperson.

The city confirms the group "One Plano, Our Plano" had more than the required 2,791 signatures of registered voters in Plano needed to force the city council to order a recall election. Last week, the group says it turned in 4,225 signatures.

Harrison is facing criticism over his refusal to step down for sharing a Facebook post in February that said: “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.” The post was shared from a Facebook group called "Joined Hands Across America for Trump."

Harrison told NBC 5 by phone on Monday that he is asking for a public hearing to present his case before the council votes on ordering a recall election.

Petition Delivered to City Hall in Effort to Oust Councilman

Seven weeks after Plano City Councilman Tom Harrison shared a Facebook post about a ban on Islam in American schools, a group of volunteers delivered a petition to demand a recall election. (Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018)

“My whole thing is I need to be able to talk to somebody, have a public hearing and tell them this was a discussion about religion in school that got totally out of hand and that’s it,” said Harrison.

When asked if he regretted sharing the post he said, “I think it’s my right to share and say whatever I want to say from the First Amendment. That’s for number one. Number two, am I sorry I did it? Probably. And the reason I am is because it has caused my wife and I a lot of concern and a lot of hate mail from these individuals on issues that don’t even talk to the issue that I was discussing with the gentleman. Should religion be in school?”

Harrison says he is not resigning.

An organizer for "One Plano, Our Plano" says the group is focused on a recall election, which would be held during the general election in November.

Harrison’s term expires in May of 2019. He was elected to a four year term in 2015.