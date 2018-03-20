Leaders in Plano will meet with the city's water provider Tuesday night to discuss growing public concerns about the water's safety.
In recent weeks, some residents have complained of a chlorine-like smell coming from their water.
Others have expressed fears over a social media post written by celebrity activist Erin Brockovich, who claims the water has unsafe levels of toxins.
The North Texas Municipial Water District, which provides water to Plano and a dozen other cities in the DFW area, maintains the water is safe and that it meets all state and federal health standards.
The district is sending representatives to the Plano City Council meeting Tuesday night, where they will brief council members on how they treat the water and answer any questions they may have.
Members of the public are invited to attend and listen to the presentation. However, because it is not a scheduled public hearing, no comments will be taken.
That discussion is slated to take place at approximately 5:30pm, immediately after council members wrap up the closed portion of their meeting.