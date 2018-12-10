An 11-year-old boy in Plano is asking for help in making his holiday dreams come true -- instead of presents for him, he's collecting shoes and coats to donate to homeless children in McKinney.

We've introduced you to 6th grader Jaxson Turner before. When he was in 5th grade, instead of presents for his 11th birthday, he raised more than $12,500 to serve 300 Easter meals to the homeless at the Dallas Life Shelter.

Now, instead of receiving gifts this Christmas, Turner wants to make sure homeless children at The Samaritan Inn in McKinney have coats and shoes.

He's already purchased 52 pairs of shoes, but he's launched another GoFundMe page to help him raise even more to make sure each child has a coat.

On Dec. 15, Turner will throw the children a Christmas party where he hopes to have face painting, dinner, gifts and games.

"I know that Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, which we will do, but it never hurts to add some smiles to those who are homeless and less fortunate as we spread smiles and love," Turner wrote on his GoFundMe page. "God loves when we help each other. Remember, it could be your family or my family in an unfortunate situation. I would be grateful for any amount that God places on your heart to make a tax deductible donation!"

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.