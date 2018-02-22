Cinemark Restricts Bag Sizes Allowed in Theaters

Big changes begin Thursday at one of America's biggest movie theater chains. Plano-based Cinemark Theatres will now limit the size of any bag brought into its theaters. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

Bags will be limited to 12"x12"x6".

The restriction is "an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees," according to a statement about the policy on Cinemark's website.

There are two noted exceptions to the new policy -- medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

In addition, Cinemark notes that it "reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater."

