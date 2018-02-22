Plano-Based Cinemark Restricts Bag Sizes Allowed in Theaters - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Plano-Based Cinemark Restricts Bag Sizes Allowed in Theaters

By Ben Russell

Published at 6:54 AM CST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 7:39 AM CST on Feb 22, 2018

    Big changes begin Thursday at one of America's biggest movie theater chains. Plano-based Cinemark Theatres will now limit the size of any bag brought into its theaters.

    Bags will be limited to 12"x12"x6".

    The restriction is "an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees," according to a statement about the policy on Cinemark's website.

    There are two noted exceptions to the new policy -- medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

    In addition, Cinemark notes that it "reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater."

