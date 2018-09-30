A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing near Addison Municipal Airport after having engine problems, according to the FAA.

Farmer’s Branch police have confirmed that there were two people inside of the plane during the incident but neither have sustained injuries.

The plane was on its way to Waco from Addison when it started experiencing mechanical issues.

The pilot was able to deploy the aircraft’s emergency parachute and the plane came to a rest in a field about 1.5 miles way from the airport.

The FAA will be investigating this incident.