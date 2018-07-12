Man, 86, Killed in Wise County Biplane Crash: DPS

The pilot of a bi-plane was killed in a crash in Wise County, July 12, 2018.

An 86-year-old man died Thursday when his single-engine biplane crashed in a field near Farm-to-Market Road 407 in Wise County.



The crash was reported to have taken place in a field along Farm-to-Market Road 407, about four miles northeast of Rhome.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the aircraft was a 1936 Rose Parrakeet A-1.

The pilot's identity has not yet been confirmed. The pilot was the only occupant onboard at the time of the crash.



The crash location is not far from Fairview Airport, a private, turf airstrip. The site is about 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth along U.S. Highway 287.

It is not known what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.