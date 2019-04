A plane crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Kingsland left two people dead, according to NBC Austin-affiliate KXAN.

The crash happened at Williams Lakeshore Airstrip at Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland, TX, about 3 and a half hours south of Fort Worth.

The plane, the Experimental Rans S-7 Courier, caught on fire at the time of the crash, but the Federal Aviation Administration told KXAN they do not know the cause of the crash yet.