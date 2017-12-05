Pizza Hut to Deliver Beer & Wine With Your Food

Pizza Hut has plans to deliver beer and wine with your pizza. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Starting Dec. 5, the Plano-based pizza chain will test beer delivery, first in Phoenix, Arizona.



Beer and wine is already served at many Pizza Hut locations across the country that are already licensed to serve and distribute beer and wine, which will allow Pizza Hut to eliminate the need for any third-party delivery vendor.



Pizza Hut plans to expand to wine delivery in January. They're exploring both single serving and full bottle options.