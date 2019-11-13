Pipe Break Cuts Off Water to Part of Kaufman Overnight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pipe Break Cuts Off Water to Part of Kaufman Overnight

Engineers blame the cold weather for causing the water main break

Published 36 minutes ago

    A broken pipe cut off water to part of a North Texas city overnight, officials say.

    Kaufman City Manager Mike Slye said a water line between 12 and 16 inches in diameter broke Tuesday night, leaving homes and businesses south of U.S. 175 without water until repairs are completed.

    Engineers are blaming the cold weather as the likely cause of the break, Slye said.

    Slye said crews have been working through the night to make repairs, which he said should be completed Wednesday morning. Slye noted it will take time for the system to regain water pressure once repairs are completed.

