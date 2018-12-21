Drink These Beers, Help Wildfire Relief

When a natural disaster strikes, the craft beer community is quick to respond. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Pint of Feel-Good: Drink This DFW Beer and Help Camp Fire Relief

When a natural disaster strikes, the craft beer community is quick to respond.

For example, when Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas Gulf Coast last year, Oskar Blues Brewery's Can'd Aid Foundation donated 220,000 cans of water to residents in the area, while Granbury's Revolver Brewing Co. donated nearly $63,000 from sales of a limited-released beer to relief efforts. And that's just to name a few that contributed.

So when Northern California's Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. asked its beer brethren to brew a special beer and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the benefit the nearby Camp Fire relief effort, it expected some would step up. What founder Ken Grossman didn't expect was to start a nationwide movement.

