Pint of Feel-Good: Drink This DFW Beer and Help Camp Fire Relief - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Pint of Feel-Good: Drink This DFW Beer and Help Camp Fire Relief

Breweries throughout DFW are releasing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA

By Tiney Ricciardi - GuideLive

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Drink These Beers, Help Wildfire Relief

When a natural disaster strikes, the craft beer community is quick to respond. (Published 22 minutes ago)

When a natural disaster strikes, the craft beer community is quick to respond.

For example, when Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas Gulf Coast last year, Oskar Blues Brewery's Can'd Aid Foundation donated 220,000 cans of water to residents in the area, while Granbury's Revolver Brewing Co. donated nearly $63,000 from sales of a limited-released beer to relief efforts. And that's just to name a few that contributed.

So when Northern California's Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. asked its beer brethren to brew a special beer and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the benefit the nearby Camp Fire relief effort, it expected some would step up. What founder Ken Grossman didn't expect was to start a nationwide movement.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News and GuideLive.

Obama Plays Santa for a Day at DC Hospital

[NATL] Obama Plays Santa for a Day at DC Hospital

Former President Barack Obama was Santa Claus for a day, surprising staff and patients at the Children's National hospital with a red cap and a big red sack. 

(Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices