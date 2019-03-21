P!nk Stops at Buc-ee's During Texas Road Trip

P!nk performs onstage at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Singer P!nk is in the middle of her 'Beautiful Trauma' Tour and her and the family made a pit stop at Buc-ee's along the way!

The pop star posted on Instagram Thursday morning photos of her and the family inside the Texas-sized travel stop on Instagram.

The post included the caption "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."

One photo even shows the singer pushing a Buc-ee's shopping cart and wearing an adult onesie with the hood up.

So far the post has been liked by close to 300,000 people.

Pink is performing in San Antonio Thursday night, Oklahoma City on Saturday and then she's back in Dallas on Sunday. So there's a good chance there could be another Buc-ee's visit in her future with all that travel time on I-35.

You can check out her Instagram post below.