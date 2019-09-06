Piece of Small Plane Falls on Southlake Street - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot landed in Fort Worth after incident

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    A piece of a small plane flying over Southlake fell off Friday afternoon and landed between two parked cars, police and the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    It happened about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of East Continental Boulevard.

    Nobody was hurt.

    The plane, a Beechcraft King Air BE-350 turbo prop, was flying from Jacksonville, Texas, to Decatur when a metal piece that covers an engine came loose, said FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory.  The piece is known as a cowling.

    The pilot immediately diverted to Fort Worth Meacham Airport and landed without incident, she said.

    The name of the pilot was not released.

      

