Pickup Truck Strikes Southwest Plane at Baltimore Airport

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The Boeing 737 left Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night. According to the airline's flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival. Southwest said the vehicle hit the aircraft as it was pulling into the gate.
"All of a sudden there was a smash, and it startled everyone. It was pretty loud. The people across the aisle said a truck just smashed into the side of the plane," passenger Christopher Pratt said.
Images from the tarmac show a white pickup truck pinned underneath the front of the plane.
There were 172 passengers on the plane, according to Southwest.
No one was injured.
A Southwest representative said they were "glad to hear everyone made it safely to BWI" in a response to a passenger on Twitter.
Neither the airline nor the airport has released any further details.