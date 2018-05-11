Pickup Truck Hits Concrete Divider, Mows Down Light Poles - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pickup Truck Hits Concrete Divider, Mows Down Light Poles

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Scary moments for drivers on a busy Wisconsin interstate after a pickup truck mows down light poles in the median.

    It happened last Friday afternoon on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee.

    For some reason, the pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck onto the concrete divider.

    At one point, the truck knocks down two light poles.

    Six cars were struck by debris from the incident, but nobody was hurt.

    It took crews about 90 minutes to clear the debris and reopen all of the lanes.

    The driver of the truck was arrested, but police have not released a list of charges.

