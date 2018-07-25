Pickup Plows Into Fort Worth Home During Police Pursuit

A Fort Worth family got quite the scare overnight after a pickup truck plowed into the side of their house. (Published 44 minutes ago)

It happened at the intersection of Fargo Court and Westcreek Drive in the southwest part of the city.

Officers tried to pull over the pickup truck about 2:30 a.m. near Wayland Drive, but the driver sped off, leading them on a short pursuit.

The driver then lost control of the pickup, went off the road, and crashed through the home's garage, police said.

The homeowners, who were inside sleeping at the time, were not hurt.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot and has not yet been located.

Fort Worth firefighters braced the damage on the home and patched up the hole the truck left.

