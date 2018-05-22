Sheriff's deputies in Dallas arrested the person who drove a pickup truck over a curb, fatally striking a skateboarder before crashing into the side of a gas station Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies in Dallas arrested the person who drove a pickup truck over a curb, fatally striking a skateboarder before crashing into the side of a gas station Monday afternoon.

The series of crashes happened at about 3:40 p.m. along the southbound Interstate 35E service road at Marsalis Avenue.

According to deputies, the driver of a gold-colored Ford pickup lost control near the exit ramp, ran into the grassy median and jumped the curb, striking a 26-year-old man who was riding a skateboard. The pickup continued on and crashed into the side of a Valero convenience store.



The skateboarder, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

The driver of the pickup was taken into custody and charged with vehicular manslaughter, deputies said.



No further information was released.

