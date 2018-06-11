Pickle-Flavored Slush Debuts at Sonic

There are fried pickles, pickle-flavored chips and other options for all the pickle lovers out there. But starting Monday, pickle-flavored slushes will be available at Sonic.

The drive-in chain announced the pickle juice slush in March.

“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development. “Nothing says summer like a SONIC slush and only SONIC can bring a completely on trend beverage flavor into 3,500 restaurants. The Pickle Juice Slush launches nationwide in June for a limited time only.”

According to Food & Wine, which got a sneak preview taste test of the new slush at Sonic's Oklahoma City headquarters, the treat's syrup has a "sweet and tangy" punch to it.

Customers will also be able to add pickle juice to any drink.