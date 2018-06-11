Pickle-Flavored Slush Debuts at Sonic - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pickle-Flavored Slush Debuts at Sonic

Customers will also be able to add pickle juice to any drink

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 13 minutes ago

    Sonic

    There are fried pickles, pickle-flavored chips and other options for all the pickle lovers out there. But starting Monday, pickle-flavored slushes will be available at Sonic.

    The drive-in chain announced the pickle juice slush in March.

    “Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development. “Nothing says summer like a SONIC slush and only SONIC can bring a completely on trend beverage flavor into 3,500 restaurants. The Pickle Juice Slush launches nationwide in June for a limited time only.”

    According to Food & Wine, which got a sneak preview taste test of the new slush at Sonic's Oklahoma City headquarters, the treat's syrup has a "sweet and tangy" punch to it.

    Customers will also be able to add pickle juice to any drink.

