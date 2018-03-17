Pickle-Flavored Slush Coming to Sonic - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pickle-Flavored Slush Coming to Sonic

Customers can also add pickle juice to any drink.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    In Texas, we have fried pickles, pickle-flavored chips, and other options for the pickle lovers out there. But soon we’ll be able to order a pickle-flavored slush thanks to Sonic.

    On Friday, the drive-in chain announced a pickle juice slush and it will likely be available starting in early June.

    “Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic's vice president of product innovation and development, told TODAY Food via email. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush.”

    According to Food & Wine, which got a sneak preview taste test of the new slush at Sonic's Oklahoma City headquarters, the drink's syrup has a "sweet and tangy" punch to it.

