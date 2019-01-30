Pick Your Favorite Flavor of M&M's - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Pick Your Favorite Flavor of M&M's

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Favorite Flavor of M&M's
    NBC 5 News
    Three new flavors of M&M's are hitting store shelves soon and you have a chance to vote for your favorite, Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

    The makers of M&M's are at it again.

    Three new flavors will start appearing on store shelves this week; Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.

    Then the hard decisions is left up to YOU!

    After trying all three new flavors, fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite.

    Scenes From 'Chiberia': Subzero Chills Sweep Midwest

    [NATL] Scenes From 'Chiberia': Subzero Freeze Sweeps Midwest States

    You can go to www.flavorvote.mms.com or simply text the word VOTE to 84444.

    When you vote in the contest, you will be entered to win a trip to the winning country, England, Thailand or Mexico.

    The flavor that gets the most votes will be sold in stores for an extended period of time.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices