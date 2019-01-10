NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Billy Joel In Concert - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden on April 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The headliner for the final show at Globe Life Park has been confirmed -- American icon Billy Joel will perform at the ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12.

“Billy Joel is an iconic artist and we are thrilled to have such a respected musician perform at Globe Life Park. The concert will create a legendary experience for baseball and music fans alike, especially as the final concert at Globe Life Park,” Sr. Vice President of Operations and Events Sean Decker said.

Among Joel's catalog of hits are Piano Man, Uptown Girl, We Didn't Start the Fire, For the Longest Time, Just the Way You Are. Of course, we don't know the lineup for the show - but Joel, in an interview with Stephen Colbert, ranked his own top five songs as Vienna, And So It Goes, You May Be Right, She's Right on Time and Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.

Organizers said Joel is one of the world's largest concert draws and that he has an impressiive run of sold-out stadium shows.

Since January 2014, Joel has been playing one show per month at New York City's Madison Square Garden and has marked 60 consecutive sellouts.

American Express card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available at www.livenation.com.