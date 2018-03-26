Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Suspended from SMU Campus

Officials at Southern Methodist University announced Monday that the Beta Zeta chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has been suspended for four and a half years after violating code of conduct rules, Monday March 26, 2018.

The Daily Campus, the school's student-run newspaper reports that the fraternity was suspended after an investigation into hazing offenses by the fraternity.

In an email obtained by The Daily Campus, the fraternity members forced new members to consume onions, hot sauce, eggs and milk. The email went on to describe how members "required or encouraged" new members to drink alcohol.

School officials had already told the fraternity to cease all organizational activity while the investigation was underway.

SMU officials are now working with the Pi Kappa Alpha national offices to enforce the suspension. All students currently living in the PIKE house must immediately leave. School officials said they are working with the students to find them a new place to live.

SMU officials did release the following statement to NBC 5:

"The SMU Beta Zeta chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was suspended on March 26 by the University for four and a half years, in agreement with the Pi Kappa Alpha national organization. The suspension comes in response to operational and new member incidents that violated the SMU Student Code of Conduct and the fraternity’s oaths and rules."

The Beta Lambda chapter of Kappa Alpha Order at SMU was suspended in October of 2017 after an investigation into hazing and the national office of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity shut down their chapter at Southern Methodist University for at least five years because of "health and safety" issues in the spring of 2016.