DART police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a passenger last Wednesday at the Walnut Hill/Denton Station.
According to DART police, the victim was approached by a black male in his early 20's who the victim described as being tall, thin and wore a pull-over hoodie with blue jeans.
The suspect asked the victim if he could share his e-cigarette with him but the victim refused.
The supect walked away but only to return a short while later and struck the victim in the face, after which he stole his cellphone.
Photos captured of the alleged suspect show him carrying a black and red bag and his hoodie had the word "TEXANS" on the front in dark-colored lettering.
If anyone has information in regards to the suspect's identity they are asked to call DART Police Dispatch Center at 214-928-6300.