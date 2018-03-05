Photos: Luxury Cars Offered With Vehicle Subscription

A North Texas auto dealership group is poised to become the first in Texas to offer a monthly subscription service for vehicles. Park Place Dealerships will launch its subscription service Park Place Select on May 1. It will allow members access to one of three tiers of luxury vehicles, based on their needs and budget. The monthly subscription fee will pay for an unlimited number of vehicle flips, insurance for the vehicles, any and all maintenance required for the vehicles, cleaning costs and a personal concierge.