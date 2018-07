Fort Worth firefighters responded to at least two grass fires on Sunday. One fire was in the 6300 block of Alta Mesa Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m.

About 30 acres burned in the fire, but no structures were damaged.

Officials said they believed the fire started due to sparks from welding. The fire was contained.

Another fire burned seven to 10 acres in the 1100 block of Amspoker Avenue.

One firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness.

All photos courtesy of the Fort Worth Fire Department.