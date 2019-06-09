Photos: Crane Collapses in Downtown Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Photos: Crane Collapses in Downtown Dallas

By Chris Blake

8 PHOTOS

2 minutes ago

Published 2 minutes ago
A crane collapsed in a building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon. Residents shared their photos of the damage.
More Photo Galleries
Your Storm Photos - June 9, 2019
In Photos: Sir Winston Wins the 151st Belmont Stakes
Connect With Us
AdChoices