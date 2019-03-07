Photo Linked to Robberies Outside of Dallas ISD Schools

Dallas Independent School District police say they now have a suspect vehicle and photo linked to five robberies outside of Dallas schools and could also be connected to an incident outside of Sunset High School. (Published 48 minutes ago)

On Wednesday, the school district said two students were crossing the street near Sunset High School when a group attempted to lure them over and a gun was fired in the air.

No one was hurt but the district told Telemundo 39 satellite classrooms will be closed until spring break and there are discussions to close them permanently.

"Today I was supposed to be in a portable, but they took us to the gym so nobody could be outside or nothing," student Rudy Pinaos said.

Some parents at Sunset High told NBC 5 they did receive a call or letter from the school and were displeased with communication. But others said they are confident in the school's security and while concerned by the recent incident, believe their kids are safe.

"This (incident) was taken care of here immediately, knew they were going to take care of it," mother Maria Gaytan said.