Photo of Noose at Weatherford HS Surfaces on Facebook

Weatherford Independent School District posted a statement to its website Wednesday making parents aware of a Facebook post showing a noose hanging inside Weatherford High School.

That picture posted to Facebook showed a noose outside of the school's auditorium.

The district said the incident happened in early December.

In a statement it said, "This photo is from an incident that occurred in early December. The student that was involved was immediately identified and consequences were enacted according to the WISD Student Code of Conduct."

Several parents shared the photo, saying it was the first they heard about what happened. One post called the incident "disgusting." It added, "Every adult and child should feel safe. Not just certain ones."

The district's statement went on to say, "We encourage anyone who is aware of inappropriate actions or comments related to our schools to immediately contact a school administrator so the matter can be fully investigated and addressed."