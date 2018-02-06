Philip Kingston: Dallas Needs Bike-Share

Dallas needs bike-share. Our air quality is terrible — 13th worst air quality in the nation (but our best ranking ever). Our highway and street networks are snarled, a condition that will worsen as we continue to grow. Our 33 percent obesity rate places an avoidable strain on public health resources and costs all of us money at Parkland.

And bike-share and bike infrastructure are increasingly cited as Amazon factors, those urban amenities that corporate relocation experts tell us are critical to attracting 21st century workers and employers, including Amazon's second headquarters. Whether to have bike-share is no longer a valid question. We've moved on to how.

