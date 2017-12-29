Pets Rescued From Hurricane Maria Arrive in Texas

On Friday, 27 animals displaced by Hurricane Maria arrived in North Texas where they will find their forever homes. In total, 80 animals from the Virgin Islands were transported to shelters in Florida, Texas, Nebraska and Missouri. The ASPCA has been in St. Croix for the past three months helping the animals affected by the hurricane. (Published Friday, Dec 29, 2017)

