McKinney police responded to a gas leak at a strip mall, including a PetSmart and other stores, Monday morning near State Highway 380 and U.S. 75.

Employees, customers and pets were evacuated. Dogs and cats were taken to safety to Home Depot. The critters were temporarily placed inside vehicles as the evacuation was underway.

McKinney Fire tweeted, "Avoid the area around Home Depot -- right off Central and 380 if possible. A crew accidentally cut a 6-inch gas line and some of the businesses are being evacuated. There is a strong smell of gas in the area. Atmos has a repair crew headed that way."

Photo credit: McKinney Fire

