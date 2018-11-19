Petition Asks Whataburger to Stop Using Foam Cups

Stop using foam cups and containers. That's the demand of more than 50,000 people who signed a Whataburger petition on the Environment Texas website.

Environmental advocates delivered the petition to the fast food burger chain's corporate headquarters in San Antonio Monday. Copies of the petition were also delivered to a restaurant in Corpus Christi and on Guadalupe Street in Austin.

The groups says the foam ends up in rivers, lakes and oceans where it can kill wildlife who eat it.

Whataburger says it is investigating alternatives to the polystyrene cups and containers.

