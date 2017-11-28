Pet Microchipping Now Mandatory in Lancaster

The city of Lancaster is following the footsteps of Dallas by recently approving a mandatory microchipping ordinance with the purpose of reducing the amount of loose dogs within city limits.

The new ordinance requires all cats and dogs that are four months and older to be microchipped. This will also allow for pet owners to be reunited with lost or stolen pets.

To help pet owners comply with the new ordinance, the microchipping fee has been reduced to $15 per pet. A three-month grace period will also be given to pet owners.

Microchipping services will be offered at the Lancaster Animal Shelter on a first come, first served basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

