Person of Interest Sought in Denton County Sexual Assault Investigation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Person of Interest Sought in Denton County Sexual Assault Investigation

A person says they were sexually assaulted in early June near Lake Ray Roberts

By Julian Esparza

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Person of Interest Sought in Denton County Sexual Assault Investigation
    Denton County Sheriff's Office
    If you know who this person is, contact investigator Haiduk with the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1668.

    The Denton County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a man they say may have information on a possible sexual assault.

    In a tweet, the sheriff's office said they need help identifying a man in a sketch who may have information about a sex assault at Jordan Moore Park, near Lake Ray Roberts, in early June.

    The man is described as a white male with dirty blonde hair and a goatee in his late 20s. He smokes cigarettes and goes by the name of Ant or Regele and could be driving a black four-door pickup with orange cab lights.

    If you know who this person is, contact investigator Haiduk with the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1668.

    DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border

    [NATL] DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the practice of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that her department is merely following laws. Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen said the issue has been growing for years, the product of loopholes that have created an open border.

    (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices