The Denton County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a man they say may have information on a possible sexual assault.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said they need help identifying a man in a sketch who may have information about a sex assault at Jordan Moore Park, near Lake Ray Roberts, in early June.



The man is described as a white male with dirty blonde hair and a goatee in his late 20s. He smokes cigarettes and goes by the name of Ant or Regele and could be driving a black four-door pickup with orange cab lights.

If you know who this person is, contact investigator Haiduk with the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1668.

