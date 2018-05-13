One man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning on Grapevine Lake.
Fire officials said they were called just after Noon to the lake near Rockledge Park for a person that had gone under the water.
Teams were able to rescue the man at 12:24 p.m. and take him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Fire officials said the man was not wearing a life jacket.
This is the second incident of a drowning or near-drowning this weekend on Grapevine Lake. The search continued for a second day on Sunday for a boater who went missing on Saturday.