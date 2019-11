Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, to the 5100 block of East Loop 820 South, north of the Sun Valley exit.

A person who tried to cross the interstate Saturday night was fatally struck, Fort Worth police say.

Witness said the person tried to cross the road and was hit by at least one vehicle.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Traffic was diverted while officials investigated the incident.