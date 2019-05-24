Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A person was shot multiple times in an apparent road rage incident in Northeast Dallas Friday morning, police say.

According to Dallas police, at about 10:40 a.m. near LBJ Freeway and West Kingsley Road, a person opened fire on another person, shooting them multiple times before driving away.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is not known.

Police have not released any information about the shooter, what led to the shooting or what kind of car the person may be driving.

The location is in the same area where a driver hacked at another driver's car with a machete in another road rage incident recorded on dashcam video. That driver was arrested this week, police say.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.