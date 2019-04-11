Police investigate the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in Burleson Thursday morning. (Published April 11, 2019)

A woman was killed after being struck by several vehicles as she tried to walk across Interstate 35W Thursday morning in Burleson, police say.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate after the Hidden Creek Parkway exit. All southbound traffic was diverted onto the service road as police investigated.

According to police, early reports indicated the woman may have had drugs or alcohol in her system and may have been mentally unstable when the incident occurred. Police noted she had been staying at a nearby Days Inn hotel.

MedStar said the woman was deceased when first responders arrived.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed extensive damage to the front-end of a vehicle, one of four vehicles involved in the crash, police said. All drivers stopped and waited for police to arrive.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for the latest update on this developing story.