More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Raw: Person Hospitalized After Being Struck by DART Train

UP NEXT

A person was hospitalized after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Monday morning in Dallas, officials said.

At about 10:24 a.m. a Red Line light rail vehicle collided with a person crossing the tracks at the 8th and Corinth Station, DART officials said.

The person was transported to Methodist Hospital.

No other information was available.