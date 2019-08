The train is coming!

DART is investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train Saturday.

According to DART, TRE 3917 hit an individual who was in the right-of-way just west of the Medical/Market Center Station.

The individual was killed and DART police are investigating the incident.

This story will be udpated as information becomes available.

