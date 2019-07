DART police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a TRE train Saturday morning.

At 7:52 a.m., a TRE train hit an individual in the right-of-way between Commonwealth Dr. and Mockingbird Ln.

Police have confirmed the victim is deceased.

A shuttle bus is available to take passengers between Medical/Market Center Station and Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station.

Check back for updates.